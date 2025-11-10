Why Customers Swear Costco's Single Pizza Slices Are Superior To The Whole Pie

Costco's most famous and beloved food court item is indisputably its $1.50 hot dog, but it's safe to say that the warehouse chain's pizza comes in a close second. Whether you prefer cheese or pepperoni, Costco's food court pizza is regularly praised for its classic, doughy crust, balanced sauce, generous toppings, and wallet-friendly price tag. The pizza can be ordered in an 18-inch whole pie for $9.95 (a better deal than Sam's Club) or purchased by the enormous slice for $1.99.

While the entire pizza is technically a better deal, some customers are convinced that Costco's perfectly cut single pizza slices are far superior in taste and texture to its whole pies. In a Reddit thread on the r/Costco subreddit, many users posited that the individual slices of pizza are crispier and fresher-tasting than the whole pies, which tend to become soggy, especially after spending time in a steamy pizza box (perhaps this shouldn't come as a surprise, considering that Costco's food court pizza is crowned by a truly impressive quantity of cheese).