Why Customers Swear Costco's Single Pizza Slices Are Superior To The Whole Pie
Costco's most famous and beloved food court item is indisputably its $1.50 hot dog, but it's safe to say that the warehouse chain's pizza comes in a close second. Whether you prefer cheese or pepperoni, Costco's food court pizza is regularly praised for its classic, doughy crust, balanced sauce, generous toppings, and wallet-friendly price tag. The pizza can be ordered in an 18-inch whole pie for $9.95 (a better deal than Sam's Club) or purchased by the enormous slice for $1.99.
While the entire pizza is technically a better deal, some customers are convinced that Costco's perfectly cut single pizza slices are far superior in taste and texture to its whole pies. In a Reddit thread on the r/Costco subreddit, many users posited that the individual slices of pizza are crispier and fresher-tasting than the whole pies, which tend to become soggy, especially after spending time in a steamy pizza box (perhaps this shouldn't come as a surprise, considering that Costco's food court pizza is crowned by a truly impressive quantity of cheese).
Are Costco's single pizza slices really better than the whole pies?
This isn't a food court pizza conspiracy – Costco's single pizza slices are cut from the same pies as its whole pizzas, just served in a different format. However, you're not crazy if you think the single slices taste better. There are several logical explanations for why people perceive Costco's individual pizza slices as superior.
First of all, the single slices are typically consumed in a fresher state than the whole pies — if you order a slice, you'll probably enjoy it in the food court, while you're more likely to wait to dig into a whole pizza until you get home. Additionally, many argue that the pizza box itself isn't doing the pie any favors, as it traps steam and speeds up the sogging process. As one Reddit user put it, "The whole pie gets put in a cardboard box, which makes the pizza soggy, which kills pizza in my eyes." While this is perhaps a bit dramatic, most pizza boxes are kind of terrible.
On the bright side, all hope is not lost for a soggy boxed Costco pie, because the secret to super crispy reheated pizza is a common kitchen gadget. You could also try the simple trick to make delivery pizza taste better, and ask Costco to leave your food court pie uncut to preserve crispiness. No matter how you slice it, Costco's pizza is even better topped with a totally free upgrade.