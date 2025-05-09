The Secret To Super Crispy Reheated Pizza Is This Kitchen Gadget

When it comes to leftover pizza, there are two types of people in the world: those who eat it cold, and those who can't enjoy it unless it's reheated. Of course, the quickest way to melt that leftover cheese again is to microwave your slices, but that appliance usually turns out a sad, limp crust with none of the crunch you had the night before. Instead, the next time you have leftover pizza to heat up, consider using your panini press to do the job.

We know what you're thinking: Won't the cheese and toppings stick to the top of the press, leaving you with a crust, sauce and not much else? Sure, but we're not suggesting you throw a slice inside and then press the machine closed. Fold your pizza slice in half lengthwise, so the crust will touch both the bottom and the top griddles. Once the lid is closed, the crusts will crisp up and the middle (which now contains the cheese and toppings) will melt and warm through.

Alternatively, take two slices of your leftover pizza and put them on top of each other so that the toppings are touching and the crusts are on the top and bottom. Place this "pizza sandwich," so to speak, in the panini press and grill it until you get the same crispy-crust results. Sure, it will look different from the pie you enjoyed the night before, but you'll still have all the flavor, plus an excellent crust and satisfying cheese pulls.