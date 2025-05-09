The Secret To Super Crispy Reheated Pizza Is This Kitchen Gadget
When it comes to leftover pizza, there are two types of people in the world: those who eat it cold, and those who can't enjoy it unless it's reheated. Of course, the quickest way to melt that leftover cheese again is to microwave your slices, but that appliance usually turns out a sad, limp crust with none of the crunch you had the night before. Instead, the next time you have leftover pizza to heat up, consider using your panini press to do the job.
We know what you're thinking: Won't the cheese and toppings stick to the top of the press, leaving you with a crust, sauce and not much else? Sure, but we're not suggesting you throw a slice inside and then press the machine closed. Fold your pizza slice in half lengthwise, so the crust will touch both the bottom and the top griddles. Once the lid is closed, the crusts will crisp up and the middle (which now contains the cheese and toppings) will melt and warm through.
Alternatively, take two slices of your leftover pizza and put them on top of each other so that the toppings are touching and the crusts are on the top and bottom. Place this "pizza sandwich," so to speak, in the panini press and grill it until you get the same crispy-crust results. Sure, it will look different from the pie you enjoyed the night before, but you'll still have all the flavor, plus an excellent crust and satisfying cheese pulls.
No panini press? No problem
We know that not everyone has a panini press at home. Fortunately, there is no shortage of additional methods to reheat days-old pizza. If you have a waffle iron at home, you can use it the same way to reheat pizza as you would a panini press, although you may get some major indentations in the crust. My favorite method is to place a pizza slice in a skillet on the stovetop over low heat. I put a lid over it, and as the pan slowly heats up, the bottom of the crust will get nice and crispy while the moisture from the cheese and toppings turns to steam inside, melting the cheese. You can also add a few drops of water to create even more steam. If you don't have a lid that will fit tightly over your skillet, a piece of aluminum foil will also do the trick.
You can also use an air fryer, because the dry heat surrounds the pizza, crisping up the crust and heating the toppings at the same time. If you don't have any of these options,a tried and true oven will do the job if you set the heat to bake or broil. If you use the latter, just keep a close eye on the pizza as it cooks, as it can burn in seconds under the broiler. A countertop toaster oven (which also happens to turn out perfect baked potatoes) and even a hot grill can also give you excellent results when reheating your pizza.