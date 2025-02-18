The Absolute Best Ways To Reheat Days Old Pizza

Cold pizza will always have its charm, but let's be honest — nothing beats the irresistible magic of a fresh, piping-hot slice straight from the oven. And while there are still ways to use up leftover pizza in non-traditional ways (like pizza french toast), you may still find yourself yearning for fresh pizza's hot, crisp, and delicious characteristics, leaving you scrambling to find a way to recreate the magic that once was.

So, how is the task of reheating pizza best done? Ah, we're glad you asked. We've scoured the internet to get you only the best techniques to help you recreate the taste of mouthwateringly fresh pizza right from the comfort of your own kitchen. Not only will we present you with specific techniques to use when reheating pizza the most common ways, but we will also explore some unconventional quirkier options we're certain will make you second guess the way you've been reheating pizza up until this point.

Grab a cold slice and join us in the kitchen. We're ready to reveal the absolute best ways to reheat leftover pizza.