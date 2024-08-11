The Key To Cooking Pizza On The Grill Is All About The Crust

Beyond installing a professional pizza oven — which requires finesse, like knowing which ingredients don't belong in there – using your grill to make pizza may be the best way to produce an outstanding pie at home, especially if you love a wood-fired flavor and bubbly, charred crust. A bonus is that you'll be keeping the heat outside of your kitchen, which indeed matters, especially in the summertime. But for excellent results, you can't treat the pizza as you would if you were baking it in an oven. The key is to grill one side only... at least, before you put your toppings on.

Advertisement

The natural inclination when grilling pizza might be to place everything — the sauce, cheese, meats, and veggies — right on top of the raw pizza dough and slide the whole thing onto your grill. However, it's much better to grill one side of your pizza dough just until it starts to brown, then move it to a board or large plate, grilled side up. Place your sauce, cheese, and toppings on and carefully slide the pizza back onto the grill, with the uncooked side of the dough facing the flames.

You'll then want to lower the heat and close or cover the grill, so that the heat will melt your cheese and warm your toppings without burning the dough. By the time everything is melted and hot, the bottom side of the crust should be nice and browned and perfectly crisp.

Advertisement