Ohio Has Its Own Regional Pizza Style That's Worth The Trip
Columbus, Ohio, might not be known as a food destination, but the capital of the Buckeye state is the home of the first Wendy's location, the birthplace of Guy Fieri, and, perhaps most impressively, boasts its very own regional pizza style that can more than hold its own alongside New York slices and Chicago deep dish. Columbus-style pizza is defined by its square cut, thin yeasted crust, and most importantly, toppings piled high. Any toppings will do, from classic pepperoni to ever-controversial pineapple — as long as the topping-to-crust ratio leans heavily towards toppings, you're good to go. If your go-to pizza order involves extra cheese and double pepperoni, Columbus-style pizza is for you.
Columbus-style pizza originated in the early 20th century and has been growing in popularity ever since. Today, the unique regional pie is widely available in central Ohio, and can also be procured at the Donatos pizza chain in 29 states. Even so, it's worth a trip to the Arch City to complete the Columbus-style pizza trail, which consists of 18 restaurants offering unique flavors and variations of this regional favorite.
Ohio's other regional pizzas
If you think Columbus, Ohio, is too small to have a regional pizza style, first of all, it's the 15th largest city in the U.S., and second of all, if Altoona-style pizza proves anything, it's that pizza style status has nothing to do with population. The ingredients for a good regional pizza style are simple: a clear definition of unique qualities and a passionate fan base. By this measure, the great state of Ohio isn't just home to one regional pizza style — in fact, it boasts at least three.
In addition to the Columbus-style pizza, there's Ohio Valley-style pizza, which typically features a crunchy, square crust, and — here's where it gets controversial — cold provolone cheese added after cooking. If you can't get behind cold cheese, Youngstown's uniquely delicious Brier Hill-style pizza features a bready crust topped with a thick layer of red sauce, bell peppers, and a layer of Romano cheese. Clearly, the Buckeye State has a regional special for every kind of pizza lover.