Ohio Has Its Own Regional Pizza Style That's Worth The Trip

Columbus, Ohio, might not be known as a food destination, but the capital of the Buckeye state is the home of the first Wendy's location, the birthplace of Guy Fieri, and, perhaps most impressively, boasts its very own regional pizza style that can more than hold its own alongside New York slices and Chicago deep dish. Columbus-style pizza is defined by its square cut, thin yeasted crust, and most importantly, toppings piled high. Any toppings will do, from classic pepperoni to ever-controversial pineapple — as long as the topping-to-crust ratio leans heavily towards toppings, you're good to go. If your go-to pizza order involves extra cheese and double pepperoni, Columbus-style pizza is for you.

Columbus-style pizza originated in the early 20th century and has been growing in popularity ever since. Today, the unique regional pie is widely available in central Ohio, and can also be procured at the Donatos pizza chain in 29 states. Even so, it's worth a trip to the Arch City to complete the Columbus-style pizza trail, which consists of 18 restaurants offering unique flavors and variations of this regional favorite.