Why Aren't You Reheating Pizza In The Waffle Iron?

If necessity is the mother of invention, then ravenous hunger has to be the inspiration behind new recipes. There is no singular path to a good meal and that will never be more evident than the next eight words you're about to read: Put your cold pizza on a waffle iron. It's nearly impossible to return a leftover slice to its original warm and gooey state. But this unconventional method will restore as much of that cheese-melted toastiness, while replenishing its saucy vigor.

The key to this experiment is simple — do two slices together. Lay one slice on the waffle iron's bottom plate crust down and align the other on top so both pieces are pressed together cheese to toppings. If you aren't blessed with two slices, fold the tip of the one you do have to the crust and cut off the uncovered sliver to form a triangle. Preheat the waffle maker and warm your slice(s) for about five minutes.

The end result in a panini-like, waffle-dimpled creation so good that even cold-pizza lovers will appreciate it. The cheese pressed against one another melts to your liking and the crust turns crispy again. This isn't a grilled cheese sandwich, however, so don't hesitate to pull the slices apart after you remove from the iron grates and eat them like you would a single pizza slice.