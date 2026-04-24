12 Foods That Aren't Really Cheaper When You Make Them At Home

There's something incredibly satisfying about making food from scratch. Maybe it's the idea of rolling up your sleeves, gathering fresh ingredients, and spending time whipping up something homemade that just feels like it should be better (and more cost effective) than buying it ready-made at the grocery store.

Across America, do-it-yourself is often seen as the wiser, more budget-friendly alternative when it comes to the fare we consume. This is not always the case when all is said and done. While some scratch-made meals absolutely save money, others come with hidden costs that add up. After factoring in every ingredient (especially specialty items), the total cost of making certain foods at home can end up being more expensive than expected.

For this reason, some store-bought versions actually come out cheaper at the register. For the average shopper and home chef, if your goal is strictly saving money, it's worth knowing which items don't quite deliver on that DIY, money-saving aim. Here are 12 foods that aren't actually cheaper to make at home.