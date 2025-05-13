Turn Dill Pickles Into The World's Best Appetizer With This Trick

Sure, dill pickle spears are a decent snack, but they don't always bring the excitement you want for a shareable appetizer. That said, a simple way to prepare them can turn these zesty spears into a dish people really enjoy. Try wrapping the pickles in savory bacon and then cooking them until the outside is crispy and brown. You'll find the combination of flavors is a tad crave-worthy, making them a great app for get-togethers.

A great part about this appetizer is how well the tangy, salty pickle and the smoky bacon work together. The pickle's sharp taste cuts through the bacon's richness, creating a balanced flavor. The textures also add to it, with the crisp bacon bites and the crunchy pickle spear inside. It's a good idea to pat the pickle spears dry with a paper towel before you start. This helps gets rid of extra brine which can stop the bacon from getting truly crisp. Don't throw your brine out, though, add it to your sparkling water for a tangy flavor.

While cooking bacon on its own is much better in a large pot, for this recipe, baking it in the oven would work better. We'll want to use thick-cut bacon since it wraps easier and cooks more evenly. You can use a toothpick to hold the bacon in place so it doesn't come undone while cooking. These can be baked in the oven for about 20 minutes at 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Alternatively, you can pop them in an air fryer for 15 minutes or until the bacon looks done.