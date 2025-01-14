The Creamy Way To Use Up Leftover Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo chicken dip is a Super Bowl party favorite in certain states. Whether it's homemade with rotisserie chicken or store-bought in a tub, chicken buffalo dip is a salty, tangy, spicy delight (and the fact that it's less likely than salsa to run off your chip and onto your shirt is a huge win in our book). Once the party is over, though, and the leftovers put away, you might find yourself looking at your half-full casserole dish of buffalo chicken dip and wondering if there's any way to repurpose it somehow.

Turns out, there is. You can play up the dip's creamy texture by using it to make buffalo chicken mac and cheese. By adding this typically thick and robust dip to everyone's favorite cheesy noodle dish, you'll not only give the mac a boost of zesty flavor, but you will also transform a side into an entree, thanks to the protein and bulk from the chicken. You can just fold your dip into stovetop or microwavable boxed mac and cheese (there are so many options these days beyond Kraft), or use it to craft a delightful partially-from-scratch homemade version.