How Do They Get The Lactose Out Of Lactose-Free Milk?

If you've ever wondered how lactose-free milk works its magic, you're not alone. For those of us who love milk but not the bloating and discomfort it can cause, lactose-free milk is a dairy dream come true. But what actually makes it "lactose-free"?

The process is surprisingly simple yet brilliant. Food manufacturers use an enzyme to break down lactose, the sugar naturally found in milk. This isn't just some high-tech wizardry; it's science making your morning cereal much more enjoyable.

While the idea of milk without lactose might sound like a modern invention, it's essentially milk that's pre-digested. The result? A product that tastes almost exactly like regular milk but is far kinder to your stomach.