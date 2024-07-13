Is Milk Really More Hydrating Than A Simple Glass Of Water?

Proper hydration helps the kidneys flush waste from the bloodstream, improves brain function, facilitates a good heartbeat, and gives the body what it needs to properly digest food. This is important not just on a day-to-day basis, but also over the course of your life: A 2023 paper from the National Institutes of Health found that proper hydration may "slow down aging and prolong a disease-free life," in the words of one of its authors.

The study trumpeting the good news about milk came from the United Kingdom. In it, researchers took 72 male subjects and had them drink from a selection of 13 liquids, then measured their urine input compared to people who drank plain water. Less urine meant a higher beverage hydration index, or BHI — in other words, more fluid getting absorbed into the body. Multiple factors came to bear on the results: The diuretic caffeine, present in coffee and tea, can make people need to go to the bathroom more often. Alcoholic drinks can dehydrate you, as anybody who's ever suffered a hangover knows — though it depends on what you're drinking, and how much. Beer contains more fluid than whiskey, for instance, so it won't dry you out as much.

Better than any of those — and maybe even water — was milk. And the reason why might surprise you.