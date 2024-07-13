Is Milk Really More Hydrating Than A Simple Glass Of Water?
It's a hot summer day and you're playing soccer out on some sun-baked field. You've been sweating, of course, and now you're parched. Taking a quick breather, you dig into a cooler on the sidelines and pull out an ice-cold bottle of ... milk?
Okay, so it may not hit like an ice-cold bottle of water. But milk — whole or skim — might be even more hydrating. That's according to a study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, in which a team of researchers developed a "beverage hydration index" to judge the relative hydrating properties of a slew of drinks, from water to beer to soda. It's important first to note that the study wasn't huge, so the conclusions aren't surefire. But out of 13 liquids under analysis, researchers found that four outperformed water when it came to keeping the body hydrated: whole milk, skim milk, orange juice, and oral rehydration solution — the type of stuff sold on pharmacy shelves under names like Pedialyte. So the next time you're out shopping for something to keep the thirst at bay, you might want to avoid bottled water (there are plenty of good reasons to do that) and head straight for the dairy aisle.
Why hydration is important
Proper hydration helps the kidneys flush waste from the bloodstream, improves brain function, facilitates a good heartbeat, and gives the body what it needs to properly digest food. This is important not just on a day-to-day basis, but also over the course of your life: A 2023 paper from the National Institutes of Health found that proper hydration may "slow down aging and prolong a disease-free life," in the words of one of its authors.
The study trumpeting the good news about milk came from the United Kingdom. In it, researchers took 72 male subjects and had them drink from a selection of 13 liquids, then measured their urine input compared to people who drank plain water. Less urine meant a higher beverage hydration index, or BHI — in other words, more fluid getting absorbed into the body. Multiple factors came to bear on the results: The diuretic caffeine, present in coffee and tea, can make people need to go to the bathroom more often. Alcoholic drinks can dehydrate you, as anybody who's ever suffered a hangover knows — though it depends on what you're drinking, and how much. Beer contains more fluid than whiskey, for instance, so it won't dry you out as much.
Better than any of those — and maybe even water — was milk. And the reason why might surprise you.
One key to milk's hydration edge is sugar
Milk contains a sugar called lactose, along with some other nutrients not found in plain water — protein, fat, and electrolytes like sodium and potassium. Together, those give a little heft to what you're drinking, slowing the movement of the liquid through the digestive system. As a carbohydrate, sugar also helps the small intestines absorb electrolytes before the bladder releases whatever is left over (along these lines, you can lessen the diuretic effect of a strong cup of coffee by adding a splash of milk to it). If a little natural sugar might help, though, too much can be a detriment. The high sugar content of sodas requires the body to use more of its own liquids to process them during digestion, so they're not ideal for hydration.
The U.K. paper builds on the work of previous studies touting the hydrating properties of milk, though they've been criticized for their relatively small sample sizes — with one Harvard physician questioning the hype around using dairy for hydration. But the researchers behind the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition study think the metric they developed, the beverage hydration index, might be a useful tool for populations like aging patients who need to maintain a healthy hydration level and for beverage makers and marketers who might use it as a selling point for their products. In the meantime, nontraditional though it may be, you can add milk to your menu of refreshing summer drinks.