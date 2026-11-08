9 Best Beers Costco Shoppers Always Drop In Their Cart
You won't find alcohol in every Costco. The regulations around beer, wine, and liquor sales vary dramatically between states, counties, and even individual towns, though you should still be able to find beer in the majority of Costco stores. It may not be the grocery chain with the very best beer selection, but it still has some real gems and fantastic deals.
Unfortunately, the popular Costco Kirkland Signature Helles Lager, which was made by Oregon brand Deschutes Brewing, will not be included in this list — but not because it wasn't a delicious fan-favorite brew. Despite the product winning global awards, the companies announced the end of their two-year partnership in July 2026, much to the chagrin of beer-drinking Costco shoppers.
If you too are in need of a new go-to, you're sure to find something at the wholesale retailer. Aside from craft brews and local favorites that vary across regions, these are some of the more widely available customer-favorite beers that Costco keeps stocked with regularity. All prices listed are averages sourced from Warehouse Runner, which aggregates information from hundreds of different Costco stores across various regions of the United States. Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Sapporo
Crisp, delicately malty, and balanced, Sapporo is the quintessential Japanese beer. Who knew that someday a brew that was first made in 1876 in Japan would end up piled on pallets in a stateside Costco? At the warehouse retailer, you can find 24-count cases of 12-ounce cans of Sapporo for an average price of $23.90.
"The Sapporo is the cheapest unit price across all the beers at my store (not including bud/coors light level beers which I don't even bother with these days — I do wish they had miller tho)," shared one Redditor. While we don't condone cheap beer disparagement here at the Takeout (we even did a cheap beer taste test and ranking with Coors Banquet coming out as our favorite brand), we do agree that it's a great price for a case of this lager. "Sapporo is my favorite, followed closely by Pacifico," said another Reddit user, which brings us to our next pick ...
Pacifico
Speaking of cheap but delicious beers, if Pacifico isn't already on your radar, what are you even day drinking with? Brewed in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico, Pacifico is a crisp, refreshing, and ever-so-slightly bitter pilsner-style lager. Its bright yellow label — featuring the Cerro de Crestón (the port's lighthouse hill) and an anchor framed by a life buoy — is instantly recognizable to anyone who knows what's what about Mexican lagers.
For about $27 or so, you can get 24 12-ounce bottles or cans of Pacifico Clara at Costco. According to one Utah Costco shopper that has a very limited selection at their local warehouse on account of the state's particularly strict liquor laws, they can still consistently find Pacifico in stock. Pair this very drinkable lager with chips and a pool day, sandwiches and a beach picnic, or regional Mexican foods from Sinaloa like aguachile verde (raw shrimp marinated in a spicy cucumber, cilantro, and lime juice dressing). Or, consider this Redditor's advice: "Pacifico, lightly salted with a lime, is a thing of beauty after mowing the lawn."
New Belgium Brewing Variety Packs
You'll find a number of boozy variety packs at Costco, especially among canned cocktails and hard seltzers, but when it comes to beer, the assortments from New Belgium Brewing stand out. Depending on the store and the season, you'll find different options available.
As winter fades away, you may see the New Belgium Brewing Spring Variety Pack. It contains a couple of Voodoo Ranger IPAs, the Fat Tire amber ale, and the Mountain Time lager. A similar pack, which costs about $26.29 for a case of 24 cans, swaps Fat Tire for New Belgium's Summer Bliss Tropical Wheat. Costco shoppers that prefer a bitter brew appreciate the Voodoo Ranger Hoppy Pack, which comes in such themed assortments as Tropical IPA Edition and a seasonal Halloween selection.
For aficionados that really love types of beer originating from Belgium, the Belgian Collection Variety Pack is where it's at. One version of the case features a sweet, dry, and boozy trippel; Abbey, a dark dubbel ale; the Cherry Dubbel, which manages to be both bright and richly malty; and an intriguing zwertbeer. "I had never had a new Belgium brew that wasn't voodoo ranger so when I tried this I was super impressed. Every beer in here is incredibly good and the price can't be beat," commented a satisfied Reddit user. This case sells for around $32. It's hard to please everyone, so a pack with four different options is a safe bet, especially when it comes from a consistently well-liked brewer.
Modelo Especial
Another very solid Mexican beer made The Takeout's list. Modelo Especial has been spotted at Costco in both bottles and cans, which is fortunate since folks tend to have strong opinions about which they prefer. "I was overjoyed when my local started carrying modelo cans instead of bottles. Lasted a few glorious months, I always look for it but it's just those foil-y bottles," commented one Costco shopper (via Reddit). "I love Modelo but they used to be in those stout bottles and now they're in cans where I live. The flavor just isn't the same in a can," shared a Redditor with precisely the opposite opinion, with one concurrer adding, "Plus those stout bottles are just whimsical, who doesn't love those little things."
Naturally, not every warehouse will have both in stock at all items, so you may be a bit disappointed if you find yourself firmly in one camp or the other. However, it seems that at least some form of Modelo Especial is pretty widely and consistently available in Costco beer departments. A case of 24 of those 12-ounce stubby glass bottles goes for about $29, an 18-pack of cans will cost a little under $22 on average, and some stores sell 24-count cases of cans instead. Sometimes you can even get Modelitos, which are cute little 7-ounce bottles — these minis cost close to $24 for 24, and they're perfect for tipping upside down into a frozen margarita.
Athletic Brewing Co. IPAs
Non-alcoholic beer is more popular than ever, with booze-free brews appealing both to folks abstaining from alcohol completely and those simply looking to add a lighter alternative to their beverage rotation. Whether you were an early adopter or are new to the trend, the IPA variety pack from Athletic Brewing Co. is worth grabbing from Costco. It features 12 each of the Run Wild IPA, which is piney, malty, and complex but still goes down easy, and the Free Wave, a bright, hoppy, and citrusy IPA that keeps you coming back for sip after sip. A case costs a little over $30 on average. If you strongly prefer one IPA over the other, sometimes you can also find single-variety 12-packs, which are priced at $16 or so.
The brand's products rank quite highly among non-alcoholic beers, according to customers. "That stuff is so good, I've tried almost every n/a beer, and this is my favorite," said one Reddit user of the Free Wave IPA. They added that a friend drank almost an entire can before realizing that it didn't have any alcohol. "He still drank the rest of it. That's about as good of an endorsement I can give," the commenter added.
Paulaner München Oktoberfest Bier
Costco shoppers look forward to the return of Paulaner München Oktoberfest Bier every year. It starts hitting shelves sometime around mid- to late-August, and fans of the malt-forward, subtly hoppy, full-bodied lager are quick to scoop it up when they see it in stock. A case of two dozen 11.2-ounce bottles costs about $29 on average. Among the iconic Oktoberfest beers at Costco, Paulaner's product ranks highly — Men's Journal even named it one of the top 50 beers of 2026, as well as the very best Oktoberfest brew.
Naturally, this is a seasonal offering, but Costco typically has other Paulaner beers in stock, like a variety pack including 10 tall boys (a hefeweizen, a grapefruit radler, a pils, and the Munich Lager), a case with a selection of four classic Munich-style beers, or one with just the lager if that's what you prefer. In response to a Reddit post asking about the best value beers, seltzers, and spirits at Costco, one person responded, "Paulaner Munich If you're lucky enough to find it. It's top notch German beer."
Rainier Brewing Lager
In a Reddit thread where folks were gushing about the now-discontinued Kirkland Signature Helles-Style Lager, one Costco shopper said, "I think it's great. I've been alternating between buying this Helles lager and my beloved Rainier." They did admit that the Rainier Brewing Lager does often win out because of the stellar value. In a comment made in January 2025, the Redditor noted that cans from Costco worked out to just $0.66 each. Nearly two years later, a 30-pack of Rainier sells at an average price of $20.14, which is $0.67 per can. With inflation influencing the price of groceries (but apparently not this Costco product), it's hard to pass by this very affordable brew.
Plus, this easy-drinking lager just straight-up tastes good. Rainier was first made in Seattle in 1878, though production has now moved to Irwindale, California. It's made with golden barley, has a malty and fruity flavor, and really isn't trying to be something it's not. It's the kind of beer you want to drink at a sports game or backyard cookout. Maybe it doesn't taste dramatically different from other regional brews you'd buy at a dive bar, but that kind of doesn't matter. "I'm from Washington, Rainier is my go-to cheap beer. I'm convinced it's the same beer as PBR with different packaging, but I'll always choose it over PBR because I'm from Washington and it's Rainier," shared a Pacific Northwesterner (via Reddit).
Sierra Nevada Brewing Hazy Little Thing IPA
Costco has many different types of domestic beers for anyone that likes something light, but IPA drinkers aren't overlooked. Cases of Sierra Nevada Brewing Hazy Little Thing IPA are a go-to for fans of a brew that's fruity yet perfectly bitter. This one is big on notes of tropical and citrus fruits, with a medium body and smooth finish. A case of 24 standard cans will run you $31.50, on average.
Unfortunately, as is the case with Costco, this beer comes and goes. "Right now they have Hazy little thing IPA which is very tasty so I just enjoy it while I can and buy beer somewhere else during the long droughts," shared one Reddit user and sometimes Costco shopper. If you don't get lucky on your shopping trip, Costco may also have other similar offerings from Sierra Nevada, like the Torpedo IPA Pack for anyone that really loves their hops or the Haze Crazy Hazy IPA Pack, which features four different beers in the Little Things line: Big, Dank, Hoppy, and Tropical.
Guinness
It's always a lovely day for a Guinness, especially when you can get it for a great price at Costco — if it's available. Some folks say that their local Costcos keep Guinness regularly stocked, but not everyone is so lucky. "I do like lagers and IPAs, but those are the only styles I see at Costco except for Guinness around St. Paddy's day, which I always stock up on," shared a Redditor.
A case of 24 Guinness Draught Stout 14.9-ounce cans — which contain the nitrogen widgets that replicate the aeration you'd get from a beer tapped from a keg or cask — costs just shy of $34 on average. "It's the peak of all beers, there's nothing that'll beat the taste of a Guinness," commented an enthusiastic Reddit user, adding that they're also a big fan of the non-alcoholic version. "Maybe I'm in love with this beer, also thanks Costco for selling 24 packs." The amazing price just sweetens the deal. "$32 for a 24pk at Costco is a screaming deal considering my neighborhood store sells an 8pk for $15," shared another Guinness fan (via Reddit).
If you also like a dealcoholized Guinness, Costco sells 24 cans of the same volume as the original for a bit less than $40. The Irish Pub Pack — which includes six bottles each of Smithwick's Red Ale, Harp Lager, and Guinness Draught Stout — is another option for Guinness lovers looking to switch it up from time to time.
Methodology
With this selection, we tried to strike a balance between specialty and approachable brews. We focused on beers that would be considered a step up from typical budget-brand American domestics – such as Coors, Miller, Busch, Michelob, and Budweiser — as these are widely available for affordable prices at supermarkets, gas stations, and liquor stores.
Instead, we sought out beers that shoppers specifically associated with Costco for reasons like exceptional value or limited seasonal availability. We avoided smaller brewers that have a smaller reach, though there are great local beers occasionally available at Costco that shoppers always grab. By reading social media posts and online reviews, we came up with a diverse list that includes easy-drinking lagers, hoppy IPAs, Mexican imports, and variety packs. All products were verified as in stock at Costco at the time of writing, though what's actually on shelves (and the prices of those products) will vary by location and region.