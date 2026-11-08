9 Best Beers Costco Shoppers Always Drop In Their Cart

You won't find alcohol in every Costco. The regulations around beer, wine, and liquor sales vary dramatically between states, counties, and even individual towns, though you should still be able to find beer in the majority of Costco stores. It may not be the grocery chain with the very best beer selection, but it still has some real gems and fantastic deals.

Unfortunately, the popular Costco Kirkland Signature Helles Lager, which was made by Oregon brand Deschutes Brewing, will not be included in this list — but not because it wasn't a delicious fan-favorite brew. Despite the product winning global awards, the companies announced the end of their two-year partnership in July 2026, much to the chagrin of beer-drinking Costco shoppers.

If you too are in need of a new go-to, you're sure to find something at the wholesale retailer. Aside from craft brews and local favorites that vary across regions, these are some of the more widely available customer-favorite beers that Costco keeps stocked with regularity. All prices listed are averages sourced from Warehouse Runner, which aggregates information from hundreds of different Costco stores across various regions of the United States. Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.