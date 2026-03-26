27 Types Of Beer And What To Know To Know About Them

Despite the fact that the mainstream market in the United States is dominated by beers that share similar traits, there are actually dozens of alternative styles and flavors in the world of beer. Most of these fall into one of two general categories — ale or lager — and can also be described by their color, ranging from extraordinarily pale to pitch black, with quite a few levels in between.

The primary difference between ales and lagers is related to fermentation. Ales use a top-fermenting yeast, which rises to the surface of the wort during fermentation, and thrives at warmer temperatures, typically 60–75°F. Lagers, on the other hand, use bottom-fermenting yeast, which settles during fermentation, and works best in cool temperatures, usually 42–55°F. Generally, lagers tend to have a crisper, smoother flavor, whereas ales have stronger and more varied aromas and tastes, and are more likely to feature fruity and robust notes.

A beer's color relies on a number of factors, but is primarily driven by the type of grain used. Barley is most common, and the process by which it is malted determines both imparted color and flavor profile. Pale malt, for example, is only lightly kilned, thus adds minimal color and flavor to the final blend, whereas darker malts, such as Munich, produce more richly colored and flavored beers. We'll explore these ideas and more below as we review the most important global beer styles.