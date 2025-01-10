What's The Difference Between An American Pale Ale And An IPA?

Created in the United States, American pale ales are frequently made with citrus-flavored hops, like Citra, to crank up their flavor. These beers are well-balanced and tend to be moderately alcoholic, typically around 5% ABV. Their drinkability makes them a go-to choice for everything from backyard barbecues to late-night nacho sessions. Think of an American pale ale as a beer that pairs with almost anything and is light enough to keep you standing throughout the afterparty. While Sierra Nevada Pale Ale is seen as the quintessential American pale ale, other brewers have created different varieties, including West Coast style pale ales which are noticeably crisp.

IPAs are much more intense, frequently boasting an alcohol content of up to 7.5% ABV. Thanks to the large amount of hops in them, these beers are often aggressively piney or fruity. Many craft breweries today experiment with different types of IPAs, producing unfiltered hazy IPA's, extremely bitter double IPAs, and session IPAs. Each of these variations offers drinkers a new experience while remaining true to the IPA's traditionally bitter style. That's the great thing about craft beers in general; you can always find someone making something new, like the brewery using butterfly yeast to make its pale ale. Even folks staying away from alcohol can now enjoy wonderfully complex IPAs.

Whether you decide to sip on a well-balanced American pale ale or a bitter IPA, it's clear that both styles have a permanent place in the world of craft beer. Thanks to their variety, whether you're a beer connoisseur, or still figuring out the temperature you should drink beer at, there's something for you.