Are Breakfast Stouts Really Meant To Be Drunk In The Morning?

While there are no exact guidelines for what qualifies as a breakfast stout, the category can be loosely defined as dark, malty ales that spotlight breakfast-inspired flavors like coffee, oats, and maple syrup. Founders Brewing Company may have coined the term breakfast stout, but many other craft breweries have since hopped on the trend, producing their own take on this style of ale. Still, Founders remains synonymous with breakfast stout, and the brewery has expanded its breakfast-inspired line with fun variations like a barrel-aged Kentucky breakfast stout and a maple syrup-infused Canadian breakfast stout.

If all of this has convinced you to sample a breakfast stout, there are a few things to keep in mind to maximize your enjoyment of these malty ales. Although not all dark beers have a higher alcohol content than light beers, most breakfast stouts are relatively strong. For example, Founders' Kentucky breakfast stout clocks in at almost 12% alcohol by volume (ABV). Additionally, thanks to their dark, powerful profile and complex coffee notes, breakfast stouts are one of those beers that are better served warm.

Breakfast stouts are strong in every sense of the word and are very clearly not meant to be enjoyed for, with, or anywhere close to breakfast (unless it's a midnight pancake feast). However, these bold and balanced breakfast-inspired brews are well worth trying at any other time of day.