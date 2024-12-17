We're Not Kidding, Try Adding Beer To Your Scrambled Eggs

You might have tried incorporating beer into your stews and chilis, and maybe you've even experimented with it in cheese dips and muffins. But booze for breakfast? We know — it doesn't exactly sound like the most health-conscious meal to start your day. However, it's actually not uncommon to come across beer-inspired breakfast recipes.

It shouldn't be a surprise that when preparing your beer-infused egg batter, you won't want to use the entire bottle of beer. Adding too much can lead to an overpowering flavor and soupy eggs. Rather, about one tablespoon per every three eggs will suffice (and don't worry, the heat will evaporate the alcohol). As for what to do with the rest of your beer ... that's up to you.

Just as a splash of water, milk, or cream can soften the texture of your egg batter, beer can create a fluffy, moist consistency while also adding a rich, earthy flavor profile. When you add beer to your eggs, its carbonation gets trapped as you whisk, and it expands as the eggs cook. This creates an airy texture similar to what you'd get from using sparkling water but with the added complexity that beer brings.