We're Not Kidding, Try Adding Beer To Your Scrambled Eggs
It's no secret that eggs are some of the most versatile foods to cook with — from fried eggs to hard-boiled to deviled — and they're also an essential ingredient in numerous recipes. They're ranked as the top breakfast food to eat, with 38% of consumers reporting they eat eggs for breakfast on a regular basis, according to a 2024 Civic Science poll. Scrambled eggs certainly take the cake when it comes to the most preferred egg preparation in America. Mashed conducted a 2023 survey asking individuals about their favorite style of eggs, and out of 17,000 respondents, 45% voted in favor of scrambled eggs.
It seems there are no limits to the creative and unconventional techniques you can use to revamp the recipe. You might try using a frother to achieve a fluffier texture or adding seltzer water for light and airy eggs. But have you ever considered using beer in your batter? Probably not, and as unusual as it might seem, you won't know just how complementary this combo is until you try it for yourself.
How to use beer in your scrambled eggs
You might have tried incorporating beer into your stews and chilis, and maybe you've even experimented with it in cheese dips and muffins. But booze for breakfast? We know — it doesn't exactly sound like the most health-conscious meal to start your day. However, it's actually not uncommon to come across beer-inspired breakfast recipes.
It shouldn't be a surprise that when preparing your beer-infused egg batter, you won't want to use the entire bottle of beer. Adding too much can lead to an overpowering flavor and soupy eggs. Rather, about one tablespoon per every three eggs will suffice (and don't worry, the heat will evaporate the alcohol). As for what to do with the rest of your beer ... that's up to you.
Just as a splash of water, milk, or cream can soften the texture of your egg batter, beer can create a fluffy, moist consistency while also adding a rich, earthy flavor profile. When you add beer to your eggs, its carbonation gets trapped as you whisk, and it expands as the eggs cook. This creates an airy texture similar to what you'd get from using sparkling water but with the added complexity that beer brings.
Beer adds depth to your eggs
Beer can add a subtle yet distinct flavor to your scrambled eggs. Of course, the taste will vary depending on the type of beer you choose, and you don't want to use just any beer. Opt for wheat beers and pilsner lagers to give your eggs a bright, crisp, and smooth profile, but feel free to experiment with your favorite beer by starting with a small amount and adjusting to your preferences. Pairing this recipe with toppings like cheese, peppers, and sausage will further elevate your eggs — the beer flavor combined with savory additions will blend beautifully.
To many's surprise, incorporating beer into your scrambled eggs recipe can also have various health benefits. Beer is full of nutrients like magnesium, fiber, potassium, and more. It can help prevent respiratory infections, according to the journal Molecular Nutrition Food Research, and may even improve digestion when consumed in moderation, says Food Science. The next time you decide to whip up some delectable scrambled eggs, consider adding a splash of beer. It will not only create a dynamic and layered flavor profile, but it'll also offer some essential vitamins to your first meal of the day.