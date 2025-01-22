Here Are The Beers That Are Better Served Warm

If you hear the phrase "crack open a cold one," your thoughts probably turn to a frosty pint of beer. Despite the prevailing narrative, though, not all beers taste their best when served chilly. While there is some nuance to each type of beer's perfect serving temperature, one can follow this general guideline: the darker or stronger the beer, the warmer it should be served. Dark and strong beers both benefit from sitting out before taking a sip, to let their more complex flavors come to the forefront. For these beers, take it out of the refrigerator and let it stand at room temperature for about 15 minutes before drinking.

Dark beers have a deep brown color brought on by using dark-roasted malts in the brewing process. Popular dark beers include porters (which contain coffee and caramel flavor notes), strong-brewed stouts like the classic Guinness, even dark IPAs. Dark beers typically have a drier taste overall, and often carry a higher ABV. The fact that these beers are more often found during the cold winter months doesn't mean they should also be cold.

Now, when we say "warm," what we really mean is "less cold." The correct temperature to serve beer ranges from 33 to 55 degrees Fahrenheit — so the guidance here isn't to heat up your beer. (But don't take things the other way, either; never cool down beer in the freezer.) The ideal temperature for serving is actually a few degrees lower than recommendation, as the beer is going to continue to warm in the drinker's hand.