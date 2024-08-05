The Reason You Should Never Cool Down Beer In The Freezer

It might sound like cool, refreshing idea if your beer actually freezes solid, but the thawing process can come with some challenges. For example, if you don't let the beer thaw completely, you'll end up with sips of mostly straight-up alcohol while the water content of the beer stays frozen.

Another issue with freezing and thawing beer is that it can change its color and aroma. The Beer Syndicate conducted a taste test in which participants drank frozen to thawed beer and an "unadulterated" beer. Participants were not told which beer had been thawed and were told to identify the beer they thought was different.

Of the participants, 75% were able to identify the thawed beer, and those who described the beer said it had a duller flavor, less carbonation, and less aroma. It was also noted that the thawed beer had a lighter, hazier color compared to the non-frozen beer. The haziness is caused by proteins in the beer separating and binding together after being thawed. So, though you may want an ice-cold beer, it may be best to aim for a well-chilled can instead. (Surprisingly, though, you shouldn't be afraid to let a chilled beer get warm and be re-chilled).

