What's The Difference Between Ales And Lagers

The difference between "lagers" and "ales" goes deeper than the name on the beer's label. Some sources will discuss their history and fermentation methods when explaining what distinguishes ales from lager. However, the primary distinction is the yeast used in making the beer.

Every type of beer is made with either lager or ale yeast. Ales are fermented with Saccharomyces cerevisiae yeast, while lagers are fermented with Saccharomyces pastorianus yeast. That being said, a new generation of hybrid yeasts are pushing the boundaries of what a beer can be.

In addition to the yeast, ales and lagers differ in how they are fermented. Ales are fermented in high temperatures from 60 degrees Fahrenheit to 75 degrees. During the process, foam develops on top of the ale mixture, which is why the yeast is called top-fermenting. It takes an ale a week or two to ferment and condition the beer, ready for the bar or store shelves. Lagers ferment at colder temperatures, usually 42 to 55 degrees. The yeast feeds slower in the cooler temperatures and sinks to the bottom of the tank, producing a foamy "head." The slower, cooler process also takes longer to ferment, from two weeks to two months.