I Tried And Ranked 10 Cheap Beers. This Was The Absolute Best

The craft brewery boom flooded the market with every type of beer, ale, and cider imaginable. Niche markets exploded, including the competition to brew the world's strongest beer. Throughout all the trends and seasonal releases, cheap beer remained a stalwart of the beer aisle. They didn't all make it (pour one out for our old friend Schlitz). But some of these beers have been sipped in saloons, taverns, and mining camps for more than 150 years.

Just because they are cheap doesn't mean they are bad beer. Even most beer snobs, the types of connoisseurs who take pride in knowing how to avoid faux pas when visiting a brewery, have at least a few mass-produced value brands they stand behind. The price point of these beers makes them a popular choice for hosting family and friends at backyard barbecues and pool parties.

This analysis guides you to the best and worst of the cheap beer section. You can find more information about our ranking in the methodology section at the end of the article, but the goal was to judge the beer solely on flavor. We started with ten of the cheapest beers we could find at gas stations, liquor stores, and grocery aisles around our home base of Austin. A team of three testers sampled each one and ranked them to crown the absolute best-tasting cheap beer.