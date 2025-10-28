12 Mistakes To Avoid When Visiting A Brewery

Another mistake is bottling your curiosity. One of the top tips Carissa Knapp provided was to ask questions. "Our friendly team loves talking about beer," she said. "Whether you're curious about hops, brewing, or what pairs best with tacos, just ask."

The same advice was echoed by other brewers as well. A website dedicated to Pennsylvania craft breweries talked to 11 local brewers to get their tips for visitors; more than half encouraged questions. "If you're deciding what to try and it's your first time there, ask for a recommendation," said Courtney Costa, head brewer at Meyer's Brewing Company in Philadelphia. "Most brewery staff are really excited to talk about their beer and will tell you the must-tries."

Don't limit questions to beer recommendations. Jeff Stuffings, owner of Jester King Brewery in Austin, told craftbeer.com he wished more people would ask about the laws and regulations that breweries have to navigate. Doing so will not only allow you to learn about the unique challenges of running a business in this industry, but you also might pick up a tidbit that comes in handy on trivia night. For example, you could learn that in Alaska you will find fresh beer in the taproom, but you won't find televisions, pool tables, or dancing since state law bans live entertainment. Or, that New Hampshire consumes the most alcohol in the nation, but until August 2025, it was illegal to carry a beer into the restroom.