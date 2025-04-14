Anthony Bourdain's Hangover Cure Was Iconic (Even If It Might Not Work)

Anthony Bourdain traveled the world for his TV shows, "Parts Unknown" and "No Reservations," sampling all kinds of foods and drinks. Lots of drinks. As for cocktails, Anthony Bourdain called the Negroni "perfect," and he also didn't hide the fact that he'd done his share of partying. He knew a thing or two about hangovers, but he didn't knock back Pedialyte, or scarf down carb-loaded pancakes or bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiches. Instead, Bourdain's hangover ritual was a four-part reflection of the many facets of his personality.

Bourdain shared his routine when TMZ Sports asked him what to do for a hangover, and he rattled off, "Aspirin, cold Coca-Cola, smoke a joint, eat some spicy Sichuan food. Works every time." In fact, he told Men's Journal you should "schedule your hangover" by getting up as early as you can to perform this ritual. The truth is there aren't any hangover cures; you just have to wait it out. But you can do things to make the experience a little more pleasant.

So will Bourdain's prescription ease your symptoms? Old school aspirin can help relieve a pounding headache and reduce the inflammation that makes you achy and miserable. Coke helps with alcohol-caused dehydration, and its caffeine can soothe a headache, combined with sugar for an energy boost. Marijuana can relieve nausea and reduce anxiety so you're less stressed about feeling crappy. Finally, spicy food can make you sweat out toxins and release mood-lifting endorphins. Starting to feel better already?