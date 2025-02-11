The Pho Chain Restaurant That Relieved Anthony Bourdain's Hangover

From hair of the dog cocktails like the well-named corpse reviver to nourishing hangover-killers like pozole, people swear by all kinds of creative and diverse hangover cures. Legendary chef Anthony Bourdain naturally had his own preferred method for relieving the aftereffects of alcohol. Bourdain discovered one of his favorite hangover relievers in a perhaps unexpected place: a chain restaurant with locations in Philadelphia.

In 2012, the iconic chef traveled to the City of Brotherly Love to film an episode of "The Layover." After a few booze-heavy days in Philly, he stopped to enjoy his number one hangover cure, pho. Bourdain met fellow celebrity chef Michael Solomonov for breakfast at the locally beloved pho chain restaurant, Pho 75. Bourdain indulged in a big bowl of brisket pho with all the fixings. After soothing his hangover, Bourdain expressed his gratitude for the chain's pho on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing: "Pho 75 for breakfast. Hangover much better now." Simple but powerful — just like the soup itself.