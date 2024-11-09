The Classic Cocktail Anthony Bourdain Called 'Perfect'
Anthony Bourdain's legacy still looms large over our meals years after his untimely passing. It also appears that public preferences now match the legendary chef and raconteur's taste in cocktails. In an interview for Barron's in 2016, Bourdain was enthused about the Negroni as he encountered it in his travels while taping the CNN TV series "Parts Unknown," calling it a "perfect drink."
During the interview, Bourdain infamously snarked on cocktail culture, "You know the word 'artisanal'? It's almost a warning these days. It means the neighborhood is going bad." He noted that to really be artisanal meant creating something by hand and with great care, often in a routine perfected over decades. Along those lines, part of Bourdain's love for the Negroni came from its curated simplicity, as it traditionally only contains three ingredients: gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth. Bourdain acknowledged not being a fan of any of those three things individually, but when combined, the resulting drink worked for him.
Bourdain also cautioned the curious that the negroni is a "grown-up drink," noting, "That first sip is confusing and not particularly pleasant, but man, it grows on you." This writer concurs that as one's cocktail palate evolves, drinking a negroni reveals a complex flavor combination that's part bitter, part smooth and sweet, and altogether bracingly refreshing. The initial taste is a mouthful of herbs brought to us by the Campari, with that sensation giving way to the sweet vermouth and a bit of orange; a classic Negroni is topped with a slice of the fruit. The gin ultimately brings a clean balance to the cocktail, making it very drinkable but also very potent — be sure to nurse a Negroni!
How to make a Negroni like Anthony Bourdain
Anthony Bourdain helpfully walked through his process for a perfect Negroni for "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" in 2012. Bourdain was obviously no stranger to crafting this drink, as he eschewed using jiggers or a mixing glass to pour one-third gin, one-third Campari, and one-third sweet vermouth straight into the rocks glass. Should you not have the glassware in your home bar, these shatterproof Viski rocks glasses make a great starter set.
Bourdain then stirred the mix of ingredients. A Negroni is typically stirred and not shaken to allow the cocktail's potentially unfriendly ingredients to blend smoothly. Lastly, Bourdain garnished his Negroni with an orange slice and implored us to enjoy it. Indeed, to fully follow Bourdain's advice, enjoy two — but again, this is a very strong drink, so take that tip with a grain of salt.
Should a standard Negroni seem too intimidating for your taste buds, there are variations to try. The Negroni, as we know it, is a modification of an Italian cocktail called an Americano, which was created by Campari's inventor and contains his namesake spirit and sweet vermouth but features club soda instead of gin. In 2022, a riff on the Negroni, known as the Sbagliato, went viral when "House of the Dragon" star Emma D'Arcy raved about making the drink with Prosecco. Should Bourdain's cavalier mixing of his Negroni give you pause, follow fellow beloved celebrity foodie Stanley Tucci's recipe instead.