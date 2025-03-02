Can Lemon Juice Actually Cook Your Shrimp?

From classic shrimp ceviche to Filipino kinilaw, cold, marinated shrimp dishes are a delightfully zesty treat for those hot summer days. However, these protein-packed shellfish plates are not traditionally cooked over heat. While this makes ceviche the perfect refreshing summertime lunch, it also raises some food safety questions. Raw shrimp — and any raw seafood — can carry harmful bacteria and pathogens. That's why shrimp cocktail isn't served raw.

Many argue that ceviche and similar marinated seafood dishes are not truly raw because the acidic marinade denatures the proteins and "cooks" the fish or shellfish. But can a quick soak in lemon juice really effectively "cook" shrimp? The answer is a bit complex (and depends on how you define cooking).

As shrimp soaks in a citrus juice marinade, the acid kills many of the pathogens that may be found in raw seafood. This process also gives the shrimp an opaque "cooked" appearance and firmer texture. However, while the acidic marinade denatures proteins in a similar manner to heat cooking, its antimicrobial properties are not as strong or reliable as cooking with heat. And it's definitely not the same as following the FDA recommendation of cooking most seafood to an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit. At the end of the day, the safest bet is to treat any seafood that is not fully cooked with heat as a raw dish.