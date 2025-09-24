These Are The 14 Strongest Beers In The World

Beer strength is measured in alcohol by volume (ABV), and a typical beer falls in the 3% to 5% range. Miller Lite has an ABV of 4.2%, for example. According to the Beer Judge Certification Program, an ABV of 6% to 9% is considered a high-strength beer, and anything higher than 9% is very high strength. Belgian monks have brewed strong beers for hundreds of years, but for most of beer's long history, ABVs have rarely exceeded 10%.

That all changed in 2008 when two European craft brewers challenged the notions of what was possible. The breweries competed for the title of the world's strongest beer, producing some of the most extreme brews the planet has ever seen in the process. Many of the ensuing beers were even made using methods that are considered distilling in the United States. Some of the highest ABV brews challenge the concept of what beer is, but they fit the broadest definition and are included in this list. Many were limited releases that are nearly impossible to find today (and certainly not a cheap beer if you do), but others are more readily available. These are some of the strongest beers in history.