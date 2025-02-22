How Much Of Your Average Beer Is Just Water?

One of the first things you learn when trying to brew beer at home — aside from how easy it is to make a colossal mess — is that beer is mostly water. Like, a lot of water. As many brewers have noted, what most people misunderstand about beer is that it contains anywhere from 80 to 90% water, which, in hindsight, explains why my ill-fated attempt at home brewing produced a result that was like murky and smelly pond water than anything resembling a crisp lager. Turns out, the quality of water used in brewing is just as important as the hops and malt, a fact borne out by my use of tap water.

While it's easy to think of beer as a hoppy, yeasty, or malty beverage, the reality is that water is the backbone of every brew, influencing everything from flavor to mouthfeel. It's no coincidence that some of the world's most famous breweries are located near pristine water sources, from the mineral-rich waters of Burton-on-Trent in England to the soft waters of Pilsen in the Czech Republic. Without good water, even the best ingredients won't save a brew.