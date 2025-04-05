Was Sam Adams Beer Started By The Founding Father From Boston?

How Bostonian is Samuel Adams, that famous brand of lager which once sold beer so good it was illegal? Well, not only is it named after one of the city's proudest sons, but it is also the official beer of the Boston Red Sox — and they don't save that honor for just any old beer! The fact that it bears the name of Samuel Adams, along with the rather old-timey label, might lead the casual observer to believe the beer was Adams' own, dating all the way back to his days before the American Revolution. While this isn't the case, as Samuel Adams was founded in 1985, the real Sam Adams was, in fact, involved in the beer-making process (although he apparently wasn't very good at it).

Samuel Adams, the lager, was founded by Jim Koch (commonly regarded as the father of the modern craft brewing industry), using the recipe of his great-grandfather. Ten years after its founding in 1985, the Boston Brewing Company, which is responsible for Sam Adams, went public, and Koch became a billionaire. It is a modern-day success story, no matter how cringe that "make Sam Adams part of your wedding vows" stunt was, and certainly a brewing experience much better than the real Sam Adams.'