What Actually Caused The Downfall Of Boston Market?

The once-acclaimed Boston Market restaurant is disappearing before diners' eyes. The chain, which pioneered rotisserie chicken as a healthy meal concept starting in 1985, shrank to just 16 U.S. locations as of this writing. While it would be simple to point the finger at increased competition from the fast causal genre Boston Market helped invent, rising food costs driving consumers to other choices, or customers' preference for rotisserie chicken at Costco and grocery stores, the reality is that Boston Market fell to damaging business practices.

Boston Market has changed hands several times, most notably being owned by McDonald's from 2000 to 2007, which also had a major stake in Chipotle during that time period. The chain encountered financial setbacks early on as it rapidly grew to 1,200 locations, leading to its declaring bankruptcy in 1998. With each sale — from McDonald's to a private equity group to its current owner, the Rohan Group, under its Engage Brands banner — more Boston Markets shuttered as new leaders attempted to revitalize the brand and cut costs, and the chain eventually achieved the unwanted goal of closing the most locations in 2022.

Instead of investing in innovations, Boston Market started spending less on ingredients to be fiscally competitive with rising fast casual stars like Panera Bread, which led to a drop in product quality. As resources dried up and payments to suppliers stopped, stories began to spread of employees purchasing food ingredients themselves to keep stores open. Rents on locations went unpaid, including the chain's Denver, CO corporate headquarters, which was seized for nonpayment in 2023. Promises of new menu items never materialized as still more Boston Markets closed over 2024.