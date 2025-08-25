Cheap Beer Brands You Should Avoid Buying, According To Customer Reviews

Up until the craft brewing movement made beer into a beverage that was thick, powerfully hoppy, aggressively flavored, very boozy, and demanding analysis, beer was just one thing: lager-style, lightly-flavored, watery, and smooth. Known by a variety of evocative and fitting nicknames like "dad beer," "camp beer," "dirt beer," and "session beer," even the best supermarket beers don't get much, if any, glory or praise from the sophisticated beer-making and beer-enjoying community that dominates the brew scene in 21st century America.

However, those low-key, low-impact, canned, bottled, and on-tap beverages are the top-selling beers in America, as they have been for some time. Macro brews made by gigantic international beer-making concerns use inexpensive ingredients to make simple, thirst-quenching beers enjoyed by the masses. Another big reason for their popularity: they're cheap.

It's in this segment of the beverage world where the adage "you get what you pay for" rings true. Some of the least costly beers widely available are also among the worst-tasting beers in production. Here are some of the least expensive beers, which can be found for a relative pittance in six-packs or giant cardboard suitcases, that just aren't worth the price, according to beer-knowledgeable customers.