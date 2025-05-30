The Best Beer To Pick For Your First Homebrew Batch

Maybe you've never given much thought to brewing your own beer at home. After all, you can go right to the store and buy a twelve-pack whenever you want. The good people at Anheuser-Busch have a lot more practice making beer than you do. But there's more to life than simple convenience.

If you live someplace where homebrewing is legal (if we have any readers from the Faroe Islands, we're afraid you're out of luck), it can be a great way to produce something you're proud of while also offering more control over what goes in your beer. Which beer should you make to start, though? To find out, we talked to Matthew Campion, the co-founder of Long Island's own Lunchbox Brewing Company, who advises first-time brewers to take things easy at the beginning of their journey.

"Start with a simple ale," Campion told The Takeout. "This can be a pale ale, amber, or even a porter. These styles are more forgiving of small mistakes and don't require precise temperature control like lagers do." It's always nice to have an entry-level option for a beginner in any hobby. Dark ales in particular are a solid choice because the roasted malt flavor has a way of making up for an otherwise shaky first batch. Plus, they taste pretty great, making them a good option for anyone who wants to actually enjoy the fruits of their labors.