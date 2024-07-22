Make Cheap Beer Taste Better With A Pinch Of This Pantry Staple

It's no secret that the right amount of salt makes almost everything taste better, and beverages are no exception. The obvious example is the salted rim of a margarita, but some people swear by adding a pinch of salt to tea or even coffee. Proponents of adding salt to beer say it enhances the malt beverage's natural flavor, making it more balanced and complex.

Advertisement

There is some science to back up these claims. Low concentrations of salt suppress bitterness, which in turn increases perceived sweetness. So if you're not a fan of the bitter IPA craze, a pinch of salt might be just the thing. Additionally, salt can temporarily help increase and maintain a beer's foamy head because it attracts and reacts with carbon dioxide, causing bubbles to rise to the top.

Beyond taste, some people think adding salt to beer can protect against hangovers. It's true that salt can prevent dehydration, and dehydration often contributes to hangover symptoms. On the other hand, salt can increase the rate of alcohol absorption, thus resulting in a worse hangover, so the jury is out on this one.

Advertisement