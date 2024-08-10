What Are Hops And How Do They Impact Your Beer?

One of the most talked about ingredients in the beer brewing process is hops. Some brewing companies, like Hop Valley Brewing Co., take so much pride in their specialized use of this ingredient that they've centered their beer's labels and branding around it. What are hops though?

The common hop plant, or Humulus lupulus, is a climbing plant often trained to grow up and around a structure or strings in a hop yard. These plants grow best in mild climates. In North America, the Pacific Northwest is a major producer as the rainy weather makes for perfect growing conditions.

The hops themselves are the flowers of the plant. They resemble something similar to a green pinecone, only softer. There are glands inside the flowers that hold a resin called lupulin. This yellow and sticky lupulin adds to the aroma and bitterness of beer thanks to its three main chemical components: alpha acids, beta acids, and essential oils. The alpha and beta acids aid in adding bitterness to beer. The essential oils within the resin are broken down into hydrocarbons and are responsible for the beer's aroma.

It's common to hear the words hop or hoppy tossed around regarding flavor, but how exactly are these climbing plants changing your beer to make it more enjoyable?