How Many Beers Would You Have To Drink To Equal A Bottle Of Wine?

The five beer to one bottle of wine conversion is an easy-to-remember alcohol measuring stick, but since there are so many varieties of beer and wine out there, it's not exactly a one-size-fits-all answer. In terms of beer, some ABV can run as low as 2.5%, while other varieties such as imperial stouts can reach a whopping 15% alcohol and up, which matches the strength of some wines.

Wine's ABV can vary widely as well. Moscato d'Asti is on the low end, starting at 5.5% alcohol, while sherry, port, and madeira, can go all the way up to 20% alcohol — but I consider those more for sipping on (or for cooking with; we like port wine in this Poached Pear Seafoam Salad). So if you're monitoring your alcohol intake in one drinking session, it's more important for you to think about each in terms of standard drink sizes.

In that vein, a 12-ounce pour with 5% ABV, a 5 ounce glass of wine at 12% ABV, and 1.5 ounces of distilled spirits at 40% ABV all count as one serving of each drink. (When it comes to the ABV of cocktails, however, they can vary widely depending on their ingredients.) So if you're going to enjoy any of these drinks, let's not make it a competition, shall we? I'd rather you drink responsibly, have a good time, and get home safe without suffering a hangover the next day.

