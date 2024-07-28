Here's How Many Standard Drinks Are Really In Your Mixed Drink

Some cocktails taste much boozier than others. A whiskey aficionado might genuinely enjoy sipping on an Old Fashioned, while those who order a Dirty Shirley may want to totally mask any flavors of alcohol. However, regardless of whether you can taste the liquor, one mixed drink might contain much more than a single standard drink.

Determining how many standard drinks are in your mixed drink comes down to the percentage of alcohol in the ingredients. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), one standard drink contains 14 grams (or 0.6 fluid ounces) of pure alcohol. This looks very different across different drink types depending on the alcohol by volume (ABV). One 12-ounce beer and one shot of a distilled spirit are classified as one standard drink, but the beer has eight times the amount of liquid.

As the concentration of pure alcohol is so high in spirits like gin, rum, tequila, brandy, vodka, and whiskey, mixed drinks that include them as ingredients can get closer to three or even four standard drinks. The person who makes the drink will determine just how many shots of liquor go into your beverage, but it's important to know the ABV of the ingredients to understand just how alcoholic any one drink really is.

