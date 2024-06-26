The Reason Long Island Iced Teas Sound Alarm Bells To Bartenders

With more than twice the alcohol content of what the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism considers to be one standard alcoholic beverage, the Long Island Iced Tea is the perfect drink for those who want to get drunk quickly. Due to its blend of liquors, people often can't even taste the alcohol, making it easier to consume more than usual. While this may signal a good time for many, it also creates an ideal environment for various bad behaviors to emerge.

Alcohol is a central nervous system depressant that affects brain areas responsible for movement, memory, self-control, and basic functions like hunger and thirst. It impacts the frontal lobe, which manages emotional regulation, decision-making, impulse control, behavior, and planning. When alcohol suppresses these functions, it can lead to increased and often exaggerated expressions of thoughts and emotions, including anger. This phenomenon where normal decision-making and judgment are disrupted by alcohol consumption is known as disinhibition theory.

As drinks like the Long Island Iced Tea, with their high alcohol content, are consumed, patrons often exhibit different and more impulsive behaviors, including violence. In fact, the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence reports that alcohol is a factor in 40% of violent crimes. Bars do not always have security guards on duty, so it is often left to bartenders to cut off drunk patrons and manage rowdy crowds.

