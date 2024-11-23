Why You Should Pace Yourself When Drinking At A Brewery

Whether you're an avid beer drinker or can only stomach cider, visiting a local brewery should be on everyone's bucket list. At most breweries, you'll be allowed to sample a variety of craft beers. You'll also be served and shown around by experts, who care deeply about the beer-making process and are happy to talk to you about it in-depth. These experts can give you all sorts of tips on food pairings and flavors and teach you handy tricks, like how to pour a beer the right way. You might even bump into a brewery cat while you're there, as many breweries keep cats around to help catch mice and other pests.

While you should certainly enjoy yourself, it's important not to get too relaxed during your brewery visit. Craft beers are notorious for having a high alcohol content, so don't be surprised if you find that two or three samples leave you stumbling out the door. The key to a stellar brewery visit is to pace yourself. You might be used to drinking several pints of 3-5% Heineken or Coors at your favorite dive bar, but craft beer usually has an ABV of 7% or significantly higher. While the variable ABV is part of what makes craft beer unique, pacing yourself will help you appreciate the art of brewing and let you make the most of your day out.