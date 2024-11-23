Why You Should Pace Yourself When Drinking At A Brewery
Whether you're an avid beer drinker or can only stomach cider, visiting a local brewery should be on everyone's bucket list. At most breweries, you'll be allowed to sample a variety of craft beers. You'll also be served and shown around by experts, who care deeply about the beer-making process and are happy to talk to you about it in-depth. These experts can give you all sorts of tips on food pairings and flavors and teach you handy tricks, like how to pour a beer the right way. You might even bump into a brewery cat while you're there, as many breweries keep cats around to help catch mice and other pests.
While you should certainly enjoy yourself, it's important not to get too relaxed during your brewery visit. Craft beers are notorious for having a high alcohol content, so don't be surprised if you find that two or three samples leave you stumbling out the door. The key to a stellar brewery visit is to pace yourself. You might be used to drinking several pints of 3-5% Heineken or Coors at your favorite dive bar, but craft beer usually has an ABV of 7% or significantly higher. While the variable ABV is part of what makes craft beer unique, pacing yourself will help you appreciate the art of brewing and let you make the most of your day out.
Take it slow to savor your brewery experience
Commercial beer differs from craft beer in several ways. First and foremost, the lower ABV in commercial beer means that most people can drink one or two without feeling the effects. This is because commercial beers are watered down and mass-produced, with less focus on quality ingredients and more emphasis on quick, cheap production. On the other hand, craft beer makers use traditional brewing methods that often take time and specifically focus on premium ingredients and complex flavor profiles, leading to a less watery beer and a higher ABV. Although commercial beer is enduringly popular, craft beer's continued growth suggests that many people are willing to pay a little more for a better taste.
If you're worried about trying a few too many craft beers and consequently embarrassing yourself at the brewery, don't be. Take it slow, try one or two samples, and give yourself some time before embarking on a third or fourth. Be sure to hydrate between beers — water is your best friend and can serve as a perfect palate cleanser. If you're starting to feel a bit woozy but want to continue enjoying your tasting, ask the bartender for lighter pours. And, of course, take a designated driver if you have to get there by car — this way you can sample as many craft beers as you like without a worry in the world.