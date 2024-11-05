You're Probably Pouring Beer Completely Wrong. Here's The Right Way

Since pouring it into a glass helps beer to "open up" and lets him "get his nose into the beer a little bit more," Lockwood recommends starting with a clean, rinsed pint glass that helps "lubricate to allow for a smooth pour of a beer, and it also gets rid of debris and particles, so that way it doesn't tamper with the actual head of the beer, causing it to overreact."

Then, you'll pick up your can or bottle with one hand and, holding the glass in the other hand at about a 45-degree angle, lightly tip it so that the beer runs down the interior side of the glass. You don't want to pour too fast, and you'll want to make sure that the head "isn't building up too quickly," as Lockwood says. Ensure that you're "always staying right above the head" with your pour, and note that different beers produce different heads, so the speed at which you can pour the beer may vary.

You can also try pouring your beer from a bottle a slightly different way to help form more of a head with a beer that doesn't form as much of one: As Lockwood demonstrates, you'll hold the glass straight up-and-down, and then position the bottle so that the beer pours against the opposing side of the glass.