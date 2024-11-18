What Exactly Is A Growler Of Beer?

Have you ever heard of the term a growler of beer? And no, it's not the USS Growler or an icy ocean chunk! A growler is a simple glass jug or container that serves as a carrier for fresh beer from a brewer straight to your fridge. You can think of it as the best "beer-to-go" option if you enjoy fresh craft brews. These days, growlers are made in every size and shape, but the word typically refers to a half-gallon glass jug that comes with a twist-off or a ceramic flip-top lid, perfectly designed to seal in the flavor. Get one from a tap at your favorite brewery and just like that, you'll be able to have craft brewed beer whenever you want. You can even find some of the bigger, fancier growlers with cooling packs and handles for your enjoyment at picnics or just on your couch. It is also one of the many great gifts to impress beer snobs.

Wondering where these beer jugs came from? The origin of these jugs goes back to the 1800s. People used to carry beer to their homes from the local pub with small galvanized pails, and apparently, the sloshing beer created a growling sound; which is what gave the handy container its name. Throughout the years, the growler has changed from pails and waxed cartons to glass jugs and, more recently, high-tech containers. As we know it today, the modern growler is credited to the Otto Brothers Brewery, which in 1989 began bottling their beer-to-go in the design of screen-printed moonshine glass jugs.