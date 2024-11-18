What Exactly Is A Growler Of Beer?
Have you ever heard of the term a growler of beer? And no, it's not the USS Growler or an icy ocean chunk! A growler is a simple glass jug or container that serves as a carrier for fresh beer from a brewer straight to your fridge. You can think of it as the best "beer-to-go" option if you enjoy fresh craft brews. These days, growlers are made in every size and shape, but the word typically refers to a half-gallon glass jug that comes with a twist-off or a ceramic flip-top lid, perfectly designed to seal in the flavor. Get one from a tap at your favorite brewery and just like that, you'll be able to have craft brewed beer whenever you want. You can even find some of the bigger, fancier growlers with cooling packs and handles for your enjoyment at picnics or just on your couch. It is also one of the many great gifts to impress beer snobs.
Wondering where these beer jugs came from? The origin of these jugs goes back to the 1800s. People used to carry beer to their homes from the local pub with small galvanized pails, and apparently, the sloshing beer created a growling sound; which is what gave the handy container its name. Throughout the years, the growler has changed from pails and waxed cartons to glass jugs and, more recently, high-tech containers. As we know it today, the modern growler is credited to the Otto Brothers Brewery, which in 1989 began bottling their beer-to-go in the design of screen-printed moonshine glass jugs.
And what about a crowler of beer?
Another option for beer-on-the-go is the crowler! A crowler is essentially a giant can that can hold 32 ounces of fresh beer. In contrast to the glass growler which is refillable, the crowler is a single-use sealed aluminum can. It works by filling it up from the tap and sealing it right on-site with a machine to lock in its freshness. It works if you want to enjoy a lot of fresh beer in a can on the go. It's also recyclable and you don't have to pay a deposit for it. Additionally, a crowler keeps the beer in it fresher for longer than a growler does since it is sealed air-tight. (Although growlers are technically resealable, both containers are prone to producing flat beer shortly after being opened.) A crowler typically has a shelf life of 7 to 10 days if you keep it closed and refrigerated or, if it's opened, it can last 2 to 3 days (though you'll likely want to drink it before then if you want carbonation).
If you have trouble picking, consider what you need. Growlers are eco-friendly and refillable, plus you can top them up at most brewpubs. On the other hand, crowlers are more for the crowd that doesn't want the trouble of dealing with glass containers or deposits. Whichever you decide to go for, the end game is the same. They both bring a taste of your best local brewery right to your doorstep, allowing you to enjoy the freshness of your favorite craft beers anywhere you go. Cheers to that!