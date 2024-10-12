15 Gifts To Impress Beer Snobs, From Coveted Bottles To Must-Have Gear
As the holiday season approaches, it's time to start hunting for gifts for those hardest to please: the beer snobs in your life. You know, the ones who can detect "hints of oak" in any sip and who might even enjoy unwinding at a beer spa, soaking in beer-filled tubs for relaxation. For those with high brewing standards, whether they're craft connoisseurs or home-brew enthusiasts, not all gifts are created equal, and finding the right one proves you know how seriously they take their drink of choice.
Now is your opportunity to prep for Cyber Monday, the ultimate day for online deals, and fill your Amazon cart with these unique, beer-inspired finds that will impress even the most discerning beer snobs. Skip the generic gift cards and choose from options at every price point that celebrate your friend's passion for hops (a key ingredient in beer). Keep in mind that prices are subject to change, but all prices are accurate as of this article's writing. Cheers to earning your title as the best gift giver this year!
Stanley Adventure Big Grip Beer Stein (multiple colors)
For those who like their adventures long and their beer cold, this stein delivers. Whether hiking rugged peaks or chilling poolside, its double insulation and stainless steel build keep drinks cold for up to five hours. This 24-ounce beast with an oversized handle holds two full cans of beer, so there's no need to keep running back to the cooler. Stanley has been crafting durable gear since 1913, and this stein is no exception — it's available in multiple colors, with a lifetime warranty included.
Purchase the Stanley Big Grip Beer Stein on Amazon for $25.
Kollea Beer Chiller Sticks
Warm beer is nobody's friend, especially on hot days. But adding ice? That's a fast track to watered-down disappointment. Enter Kollea beer chiller sticks. Made from 304 stainless steel, these reusable sticks, which are also 100% BPA-free, keep your beer cold without sacrificing flavor. Just freeze them for 45 minutes, take a sip of your beer to make a bit of room, then pop a chiller stick in your bottle and enjoy. Designed to fit various beer bottles, they also work with wine, soda, and spirits. Each pack comes with two sticks so you can keeping the cold ones coming.
Purchase Kollea 2 x Beer Chiller Sticks on Amazon for $11.72.
Antarctic Star Beverage Refrigerator Cooler, Mini Fridge
Want to make your beer-loving friend's day? Give them their own dedicated beer fridge! This Antarctic Star mini fridge holds up to 85 cans, chilled and displayed behind a sleek glass door with LED lighting. The touch-panel temperature control, combined with double-pane tempered glass, ensures their beer stays at just the right temperature. Compact enough to fit easily in kitchens, offices, and anywhere else you might fancy a brewski, this fridge is a game changer for any beer enthusiast.
Purchase the Antarctic Star Beverage Refrigerator Cooler on Amazon for $179.99.
Libbey Craft Brews Assorted Beer Glasses Set of 6
For serious beer drinkers, the glass matters just as much as the brew, as it enhances both the taste and experience. This set offers six premium glasses, each designed to bring out the best in different brews, from IPAs to stouts, sours, and lagers. With everything from a 12-ounce sour glass to a 16.75-ounce IPA glass, it's a surefire gift for anyone who knows that good beer deserves the right vessel.
Purchase the Libbey Craft Brews Assorted Beer Glasses Set of 6 on Amazon for $27.99.
BrewDemon Signature Pro Beer Making Kit with Bottles
Kickstart your friend's home-brewing obsession with this kit, which includes everything they need to brew their first batch of One Evil Pilsner — a crisp, easy-drinking beer crafted in New Zealand. In just 15 minutes, they can brew a batch and get creative with their own extra ingredients. The 2-gallon capacity means more beer, and it comes with eight bottles and a filling valve for mess-free bottling. Once your friend is hooked, this kit's reusable gear will let them brew again and again, and you'll get all the credit for the amazing beer they create.
Purchase the BrewDemon Signature Pro Beer Making Kit on Amazon for $125.
MyGift Beer Flight Board Sampler Set
Upgrade your buddy's home bar with this impressive beer flight board set. This kit includes two dark brown wood boards and eight 6-ounce glasses, perfect for sampling a variety of brews. Each board features erasable chalkboard labels, allowing your friend to name each beer and keep track of their favorites. It's a must-have for any home bar, and it'll turn your place into a go-to hangout spot for friends and fellow beer lovers.
Purchase the MyGift Beer Flight Board Sampler Set on Amazon for $42.99.
Craft Beer Kings Staff Pick Gift Box
Buying beer for a beer lover is always a solid choice, but when you snag the top picks from Craft Beer Kings, you're guaranteed to impress. These aficionados know their brews, and you can trust their selections based on exceptional flavor, quality, and drinking experience. You can choose between a nine-can box and a six-can box, each of which features a range of brews, from smooth stouts to bold IPAs and from tangy sours to refreshing lagers.
Purchase the Staff Pick 9-Can Gift Box from Craft Beer Kings for $89.99.
The Beer Bible
This is the holy grail of hops! Written in a style that feels like you're sitting down with a friend for a brew, "The Beer Bible" covers everything there is to know about beer, including the best beer tourism spots and breweries around the world. Loaded with straightforward insights on beer history and styles, it's a read anyone can enjoy, especially while raising a glass and soaking up the knowledge.
Purchase "The Beer Bible" on Amazon for $27.49.
Picnic Time Beer Caddy with Beer Bottle Opener
This sharp-looking six-pack drink caddy is made for fishing trips, tailgating, and any adventure your beer-loving friend can imagine. With an adjustable shoulder strap and insulation to keep their brews cold, it's right up the alley of dads and grads who enjoy kicking back with a great beer. Fill it with their favorites for bonus points, and let the good times roll! Plus, it includes a lifetime guarantee from Picnic Time, a family-owned business in California.
Purchase the Picnic Time Beer Caddy with Beer Bottle Opener on Amazon for $35.99.
EdgeStar KC2000 Full Size Kegerator and Keg Beer Cooler
Imagine having an in-home kegerator that delivers smooth, ice-cold beer on tap whenever you want it. This kegerator chills down to the low 30s, ensuring every pour is refreshingly crisp. It holds a standard keg (which is about 165 cans of beer) and rolls easily on included casters. Friends will be lining up to enjoy it, and it's a standout addition to any home bar or entertainment space. Give the gift of endless brews and let your friend live their dream of pouring drafts right at home.
Purchase the EdgeStar KC2000 Full Size Kegerator and Keg Beer Cooler on Amazon for $669.
Harry & David Bear Creek® Snack Box
Snacks and beer are a match made in heaven, fueling laughter and good times with every sip and bite. Show up at your beer-enthusiast buddy's holiday party with the Bear Creek® Snack Box in hand. Packed with treats that complement any brew, this snack box will have everyone digging in together. Crack open a cold one and enjoy a variety of cheeses and dips, like honey hot mustard with crunchy crackers, mixed nuts, and dried fruits. For those with a sweet tooth, it also includes milk chocolate-covered cherries, chocolate mini mints, and delicious caramel popcorn.
Purchase the Bear Creek® Snack Box from Harry & David for $99.99.
Sierra Nevada Mustard Gift Set
Wow the beer aficionados in your life with this gourmet mustard gift set. Featuring three unique flavors — Pale Ale and Honey Spice Mustard, Stout and Stone Ground Mustard, and Porter and Spicy Brown Mustard — this collection offers the taste of craft brews mixed with complementary mustards. Pair them with pretzels while enjoying a chilled pint, or use them to amp up sandwiches, sausages, and barbecued foods. Packaged for the holidays, this set is proudly made in the USA, a detail that adds extra appeal for many.
Purchase the Sierra Nevada Mustard Gift Set on Amazon for $19.99.
Unibroue Sommelier Selection
For the discerning beer snob, the Unibroue Sommelier Selection is a gift that'll have your friends toasting to your thoughtfulness. This curated variety pack features six award-winning, bottle-fermented ales crafted using traditional European brewing methods right in Canada. As Canada's most-awarded brewery, Unibroue is known for its exceptional flavor profiles, sure to win over beer lovers who crave quality and variety.
Purchase the Unibroue Sommelier Selection from Total Wine & More for $14.99.
JPAK Cheers Premium Dad Hat (multiple colors)
Looking for a gift that says, "I appreciate your beer enthusiasm"? This hat is the answer! Let the beer connoisseur in your life show off their love for all things brews with this high-quality, 100% cotton cap. It features an adjustable metal buckle for a custom fit and comes in multiple colors, allowing you to gift their favorite shade and show just how well you know them.
Purchase the JPAK Cheers Premium Dad Hat on Amazon for $17.99.
Radical Brewing: Recipes, Tales and World-Altering Meditations in a Glass
Every beer snob considers brewing their own beer at some point — if they don't, how can they preserve their air of superiority in the beer world? Whether your friend is a home-brewing expert or just starting out, they'll love receiving "Radical Brewing." While most brewing books focus on the how-to, author Randy Mosher takes a creative approach, inspiring readers to appreciate the expressive side of home brewing. With a blend of recipes, techniques, humor, and history, your friend can learn to brew while enjoying the journey.
Purchase "Radical Brewing: Recipes, Tales and World-Altering Meditations in a Glass" on Amazon for $19.95.