Here's How Many Beers Are Actually In A Full Keg

Beer kegs come in multiple sizes, however, and they're all measured in relation to a beer barrel's original volume, which was 31 gallons. That's why the big keg you know now is technically called a half-barrel keg. There's a quarter-barrel keg that stores 7.75 gallons of beer (or about 62 pints), which comes in both a regular stubby version along with a taller slim one. Though there are multiple quarter-barrel keg dimensions, they both hold the same amount of beer.

Then there's a sixth-barrel keg, which holds 5.16 gallons of beer, or just over 41 pints, and a mini keg, which holds 1.32 gallons of beer, or roughly 14 pints. An honorable mention goes to the keg known as a Cornelius keg, which is favored by home brewers for its versatility and ease of cleaning (sterilization is especially important with home brews), which holds five gallons, or 40 pints of beer.

So if you're hosting a party, big or small, there's probably a keg that'll fit your needs pretty well, even if you don't need a giant half-barrel version. But if you're trying to decide by headcount, a standard-sized keg will net you 124 pints, and the numbers shrink from there. Let's just hope with that much beer on tap that everyone behaves properly. And in case you have any left over, we have a few good recipes you can make with beer.

