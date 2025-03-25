What Kind Of Beer Is Coors Banquet Anyway?

Coors Banquet is one of those beer brands you always see at the store next to other macro brews like Budweiser, Miller, Michelob, and the like. But just what type of beer is it? This answer's easy: It's an American lager. Lagers, which are the most popular type of beer in the world, are defined by the fact that the yeasts used to brew them ferment at the bottom of the fermentation tank rather than congregate at the top (which is how ales ferment).

Yeasts used for lager can withstand cooler temperatures than those used for ales, and that colder brewing process means there's less fermentation byproduct. As a result, what you end up getting is a clear, crisp beer that drinks well at cold temperatures. Those other brands previously mentioned, Budweiser, Miller, and Michelob, also produce lagers. These are the beers that are just as comfortable at a Seinfeld-themed sports bar as they are in a cooler at a backyard barbecue. There's nothing like a sip of cold lager after a few bites of Buffalo wings, loaded nachos, or cheese curds.