14 Anheuser-Busch Beers, Ranked

Known internationally as "the king of beers," Budweiser is as much an American symbol as Coca-Cola or McDonald's. That said, it gets a bad rap in today's crowded craft beer marketplace, mostly because it's an American adjunct lager, or beer made with grains other than barley — in this case, rice — giving it a more subtle flavor and crisp finish.

In an industry where emphasis is now placed on high-quality ingredients and interesting flavors, the use of adjuncts like rice or corn has become more associated with cost-cutting than quality. That said, Budweiser's decision to add rice to its recipe was initially driven by flavor. In 1876, rice was chosen specifically because it would create a lighter, brighter lager that was more refreshing. Another innovation at that time was fermenting with beechwood chips, which helped to spread out the yeast and ultimately led to a smoother finish.

Aside from some slight tweaks along the way to allow for modern techniques, the recipe hasn't really changed since then. As such, Bud remains an American classic and a fascinating view into the history of brewing in this country. That said, the recent explosion of beers that are not only drinkable but also complex and interesting makes it less compelling than perhaps it once was.