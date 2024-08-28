Once-Popular Beers That Sadly Disappeared

Beer drinkers have a lot of choices. The average supermarket or convenience store stocks shelf after shelf of the stuff, not even including the mass-market ciders and seltzers, and all of it's fairly similar to one another. Big time brewers differentiate their products through interesting marketing or making a product that's consistently tasty, refreshing, or singular. The beers that meet those criteria become bestsellers and tend to enjoy loyalty from customers who count on those brews day in and day out, year after year.

Today's American beer industry is the result of industry maneuvering and innovation that began in the 1800s. As you can't store an opened beer in the fridge for long, beer brands don't last forever either. Countless varieties have come and gone, from hops-infused ales to subtle lagers to bold and heavy craft beers. Through it all, collective tastes change, and businesses are bought and sold or fall apart completely. This results in even acclaimed, widely liked, and important beers ending production. Some beers that were enjoyed for generations and which reached iconic status simply aren't made anymore. Along with the discontinued canned foods we miss the most are the canceled frothy alcoholic beverages, the famous beers of yesteryear that disappeared.

