Discontinued Canned Foods We Miss The Most

Canned goods are a modern marvel and a triumph of food science. The technology allowed otherwise perishable food to be preserved and shipped indefinitely, and brought about the rise of many food conglomerates who made it their business to help the world stock its pantries with canned goods. Foods packed tightly into an aluminum can are great in a pinch or as the star of a meal, either as a flavorful and inexpensive ingredient or as a main course. With some foods, canned versions are sometimes just as good as homemade, and that helped them become staples of the pantry. Many canned products can hang around shelves for years on end, called upon when needed, easily replenished with a trip to the average supermarket.

Canned goods is a sector where generic groceries are the ones Americans are buying most, but brand-name items still loom large. And that's when the big food distributors get involved. Corporate business plans change, and so do the collective tastes of the public. The customers' needs and relationships with canned and convenience foods ebb and flow, making canned goods a relatively volatile space, with foods moving in and out of the realm all the time, including products beloved by a great many people. Here are the once popular and vital canned foods that have been discontinued and which we'll likely never get to eat again.