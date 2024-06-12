Impossible Foods Hot Dogs Can't Quite Measure Up To The Real Thing

There's been some unexpected fuss about hot dogs this summer. We've recently learned that championship eater Joey Chestnut won't be competing in the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest this year.

Chestnut can't compete because he reportedly inked a sponsorship deal with Impossible Foods, a company that makes vegan beef, chicken, and pork substitutes — including hot dogs. It's the hot dog detail that's the problem, since participation in the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest requires contestants to have an exclusive relationship with Nathan's. Chestnut's new partnership creates a conflict of interest that excludes him from the Fourth of July event.

Impossible Foods hot dogs were released earlier this year, and now that Chestnut represents the meatless brand, we wanted to see how its new hot dogs stack up to the real thing. After all, if anyone knows the taste of hot dogs, it's Chestnut — if he can demolish 76 Nathan's Famous hot dogs in 10 minutes, there's no telling how many Impossible ones he could inhale. But are they actually any good? Since Impossible's dogs are supposed to be beef-flavored, we put them up against Nathan's skinless beef franks in this battle for hot dog supremacy. All prices quoted in this article were accurate at my local supermarket, but may vary depending on where you shop.