German Vs American Beer: Are They Any Different?

Though beer is often considered as an all-American libation, it has more deep-rooted origins in the Old World. European settlers brought their own styles of beer to the New World, each influencing the development of American beer today. Germany and the U.S. are now two of the world's powerhouses in the beer industry, so deciding which case to pick up on your next run to the liquor store may beg the question: How different are these styles of beer?

Simply put, German beer is different from American beer. However, it can be tough to draw an exact line of demarcation between the two countries' beers, as the beer world as a whole is incredibly diverse. One American beer can be entirely different from another, and the same goes for German brews. The difference may be even hazier as a Hazy IPA, but the difference exists nonetheless. It mainly lies in the individual country's flavor preferences and the emphasis it places on what matters in a good beer.