Bud Light's 2025 Super Bowl Ad Is Giving Major Dad Vibes

Musical artist Post Malone and comedian Shane Gillis aren't your average dads in the Bud Light Super Bowl LIX commercial; They're cool dads. Bud Light's "Driveway" spot made its debut on January 26 during the AFC and NFC championship games. The commercial shows the pair dressed to the nines — at least in dad world — in their finest jorts, tucked-in button-down shirts, and white tube socks that go up high enough to defeat the purpose of wearing shorts.





Posted up in their lawn chairs, the two look like they know exactly how to make the most of summer grilling season — and they do. With talk of fishing and colonoscopies, this commercial is a love letter to suburban dads if there ever was one. Bud Light cans being launched out of a leaf blower as an invitation to a block party is enough to convince anyone that Bud Light is here for a good, wholesome time. Never mind the iconic Peyton Manning guest appearance.

Even during the winter months, grilling is the easiest type of cooking. And something about a barbecue and a Bud Light on Super Bowl Sunday sounds like a block party we all need an invitation to. Two teaser commercials were released prior to "Driveway," giving viewers a glimpse into the shenanigans to come.