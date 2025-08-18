We Tried Campbell's X PBR Collaboration And The Beer Cheese Soup Is Blue Ribbon-Worthy

Some people love beer, and some people love soup, and the intersection of that Venn diagram that perhaps nourishes fans of both camps is a soup swimming in barley malt and hops. The Germans have been enjoying bowls of biersuppe since the 16th century, and Wisconsinites helped to popularize the soup on our shores by adding cheese to the mix. While its origins aren't as clear, adding beer to chili has continued to add a robust and nuanced flavor to the pot. While these beer-bellied dishes aren't exactly household names or perhaps favorites, the fine folks at Campbell's Chunky soup are looking to change that notion this fall by pouring in a helping of Pabst Blue Ribbon beer from one can to another. The results are two Campbell's Chunky x Pabst Blue Ribbon collaborative products — Beef, Bacon & Beer Chili with Beans, and Beer Cheese with Potatoes & Chorizo Soup — and they'll only be available to purchase at Walmart.

In a joint statement, Ryan Pawling, Senior Brand Manager, Campbell's Chunky noted, "Our fans love bold, unexpected taste experiences, and pairing Chunky's hearty recipes with the iconic, malty flavor of PBR brings something totally unique to the soup aisle." Rachel Keeton, Senior Brand Director, Pabst added that the collaboration "celebrates flavor, fun, and the spirit of both brands, and we're excited to stir things up."

Before you dash off to Walmart to stock up, lets examine if these canned goods are actually any good, or is there something perhaps rotten beyond Denmark? The Takeout took out a spoon to slurp it up, see where the truth lies, and reveal all in this chew & review.

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.