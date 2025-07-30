Discontinued Campbell's Soups We Wish Would Return

The cheesesteak is the staple sandwich of Philadelphia, and has lent itself to many emulations and imitations far beyond this Pennsylvania city's limits. We're not sure the world asked for it in soup form, but in 2014, Campbell's sub-label Chunky gave it the old college try. On paper, a Philly-Style Cheesesteak soup sounds as delicious as it does divisive. The ingredients list tried to stay true to the genuine article, tossing in seasoned cooked beef, roasted onions, green peppers, and beef tallow, along with chunks of potatoes and numerous cheeses running the gamut from cheddar, to blue cheese, Swiss, and even cream cheese ... although we're not sure it was the Philadelphia-branded kind. There was even a dash of "grill flavoring" in the form of vegetable oil.

Its release was given a boost by the appearance in ads of footballer Clay Matthews, who was an odd choice. Campbell's even boasted its greatness, noting, "Trust us, after one bite you'll want to reinvent your cheesesteak-eating routine with a spoon." The soup itself looked like clam chowder, and leaned more on its cheesy and onion aspects than the promised steak appeal. One reviewer who enjoyed it essentially called it a creamy potato soup with bits of dried beef.

Philly-Style Cheesesteak never really scored a touchdown with fans, and was eventually benched from the Chunky team. Yet there is definitely potential in this flavor. Perhaps if there was more of a presence of the steak, and the inclusion of the cheeses actually found in this Philly phenomenon — "wit" provolone or Cheez Whiz — then this Eagle could fly higher.